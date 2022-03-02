Voices
Tabelog, a website that publishes customer-sourced restaurant reviews, is being sued by a Korean barbecue chain that complained its score was unfairly lowered and that its review methods are not transparent. What do you think of review sites like Tabelog?
Monty
The Tabelog score is based on customers reviews, right?
So if this korean restaurant's Customer reviews are low, because Customers were not satisfied with the taste or quality of food, or maybe the staff is very unfriendly, then of course the score is low.
Instead of sueing Tabelog, this korean restaurant should better improve to make their customers satisfied.