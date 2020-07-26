Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

The Japan Meteorological Agency says the rainy season is not likely to end in the Kanto region until the first week in August, setting a postwar record. Do you think the coronavirus has anything to do with the length of the rainy season this year?

1 Comment

If you can assume that the reduced global emissions due to quarantines enforced by countries have affected the weather enough to disrupt its regular patterns, then yes. But I doubt the global pandemic would be able to affect weather patterns in such a short amount of time and that greatly, but then again, it might happen. I leave this to meteorologists.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

