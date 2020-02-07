Voices
The South Korean film "Parasite" won four Academy Awards on Sunday, including best picture. Yet, foreign-language films with subtitles have a hard time drawing mainstream audiences in English-speaking countries. How do you feel about films whose dialogue is not your native language? Do you like watching such films with subtitles?
JeffLee
Every now and then. Anything more, and it can be tedious.
Note that some of the translations can be awful, destroying one's ability to appreciate the film. In Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove," one of Sellers' characters recounts how the japanese tortured him during the war and then says, "the problem is that they make such damn good cameras." The Japanese translator decided to write: "But the Japanese are very nice now."
Alfie Noakes
I feel very good about them.
Yes, I do.
Haaa Nemui
I like a good foreign language film. I don’t like a foreign language film dubbed into English. Subs or dubs... subs every single time for me.
Toshihiro
As someone who watches anime and other J-series, I've grown accustomed and learned to love watching foreign films, it's a passive and fun way to learn the language as well. I think the reason why foreign films don't get as much love from an English-speaking audience is that not everyone can speed read subtitles or consider them as bothersome.
IloveCoffee
I used to watch films with subtitles all the time growing up, since English isn't my native language. When i learned English, and starting learning Japanese, i used to watch Japanese movies, dramas and anime with English subtitles. Now that i can speak both languages, it feels so much better watching anything without subtitles, but i still don't mind watching films with subs. The problem i have is rather that often non-English/Japanese movies have references that makes sense only in the cultural context of that country, and it's very hard to understand the meaning from just the subtitles. Often the story is either feels weird or makes little sense without understanding the cultural context. Still, watching foreign movies is a good way to experience and get a touch of different cultures around the world.