Unrest is spreading in many U.S. cities over police brutality. What can be done to ease tensions and improve law enforcement in multiracial communities?

Toshihiro
Toshihiro
I have lived in a multiracial country for a year and here is just my humble opinion. Law enforcement entities should not immediately profile people based on their ethnicity. They should treat all races with the same level of caution and prejudice and not favor a certain group over another. But still, you really can't deny that police brutality in the US is rampant. The US government should really consider filing down the claws and fangs of its law enforcement, it's not the free and democratic way to live.