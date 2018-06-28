Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

What's your prediction for the Belgium-Japan World Cup game on Monday?

0 Comments

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Your Urban Oasis: Candeo Hotels Roppongi

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Remembering Anthony Bourdain Through His Travels in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Careers

‘Do Less, Live More’ Made Possible With Yasmine Djoudi of Ikkai

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Netflix Shows That Will Help You Understand Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Food & Drink

Seasonal Recipe: Japanese Eggplant Pizza Bites

Savvy Tokyo

Travel / Hotels

Resume Writing Service Services Targeted On Your Needs ResumesTime.com

Insight Japan Today

Hot springs

Kabeyu Hot Spring

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo