Voices
in
Japan

have your say

What's your stance on the political tug-of-war going on between the Okinawan government and the central government over the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps base from Futenma to Henoko?

The U.S. wants its forward bases because of regional strategic issues.

The central government wants the U.S, military in Okinawa because it means Japan doesn't have to fend for itself when it comes to China, etc.

And Okinawa?

They want to have their land back....

BUT.....

They want to all of the economic benefits that come with having the U.S. military bases in Okinawa!

If Okinawans were REALLY serious about an "independent" Okinawa, they would agree to kicking out the U.S. bases WITHOUT ANY COMPENSATION ONGOING FROM THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT!!

But the truth is that the Okinawans want to have their cake and eat it too!! They want the U.S. military gone but they still want ALL of the benefits of the U.S. military being there!

