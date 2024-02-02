Voices
have your say
in
Japan
What's your stance on the political tug-of-war going on between the Okinawan government and the central government over the planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps base from Futenma to Henoko?
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation
Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)
Sign Up
1 Comment
Login to comment
zones2surf
The U.S. wants its forward bases because of regional strategic issues.
The central government wants the U.S, military in Okinawa because it means Japan doesn't have to fend for itself when it comes to China, etc.
And Okinawa?
They want to have their land back....
BUT.....
They want to all of the economic benefits that come with having the U.S. military bases in Okinawa!
If Okinawans were REALLY serious about an "independent" Okinawa, they would agree to kicking out the U.S. bases WITHOUT ANY COMPENSATION ONGOING FROM THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT!!
But the truth is that the Okinawans want to have their cake and eat it too!! They want the U.S. military gone but they still want ALL of the benefits of the U.S. military being there!