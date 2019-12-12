VoicesinJapan have your say What are some of your favorite Christmas illumination spots in Japan? Today 05:10 am JST Today | 06:43 am JST 0 Comments ©2019 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now A Softbank phone service for anyone - with no minimum contract Get a Softbank Phone Service with a Japanese Number and Unlimited Data Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment