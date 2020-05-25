VoicesinJapan have your say What do you think are some effective measures to deal with cyber-bullying? Today 06:53 am JST Today | 06:53 am JST 2 Comments ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now Jobs in Japan GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you! Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment oldman_13 Today 07:01 am JST Most effective measure is to not have social media accounts where bullies roam. Simple. Or get a thicker skin. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Toshihiro Today 07:04 am JST spend less time online and more time being physically present with friends. I've had my fair share of cyber bullying and if you suspect that you are being harassed online, report it to authorities and go offline, nobody's forcing you stay online. In my experience, those who harassed me online couldn't face me in person and are probably just keyboard warriors. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
oldman_13
Most effective measure is to not have social media accounts where bullies roam. Simple. Or get a thicker skin.
Toshihiro
spend less time online and more time being physically present with friends. I've had my fair share of cyber bullying and if you suspect that you are being harassed online, report it to authorities and go offline, nobody's forcing you stay online. In my experience, those who harassed me online couldn't face me in person and are probably just keyboard warriors.