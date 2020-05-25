Newsletter Signup Register / Login
What do you think are some effective measures to deal with cyber-bullying?

2 Comments

Most effective measure is to not have social media accounts where bullies roam. Simple. Or get a thicker skin.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

spend less time online and more time being physically present with friends. I've had my fair share of cyber bullying and if you suspect that you are being harassed online, report it to authorities and go offline, nobody's forcing you stay online. In my experience, those who harassed me online couldn't face me in person and are probably just keyboard warriors.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

