Voices
in
Japan

have your say

What do you think is causing tennis player Naomi Osaka's problems?

It's probably stress due to the media continuously wondering and asking about her problems.

Her own sense of entitlement and selfishness. Partly a generational problem, partly social media but mainly living a life devoted to playing, eating and sleeping tennis while others are developing social skills. There is a trade off.. Fantastic tennis player but terrible personality.

Never having a chance to really mature, get an education and face “life choices & consequences” outside of sports, fame and now, abundant finances.

*Perhaps, *more than anything else, her present “inner circle” and “advisors”?

What problems?

