VoicesinJapan have your say What do you think is causing tennis player Naomi Osaka's problems? Today 05:11 am JST Today | 06:20 am JST 5 Comments

divinda Today 07:05 am JST It's probably stress due to the media continuously wondering and asking about her problems. 0 ( +0 / -0 )

Mr Kipling Today 07:25 am JST Her own sense of entitlement and selfishness. Partly a generational problem, partly social media but mainly living a life devoted to playing, eating and sleeping tennis while others are developing social skills. There is a trade off.. Fantastic tennis player but terrible personality. 0 ( +0 / -0 )

snowymountainhell Today 07:29 am JST Never having a chance to really mature, get an education and face "life choices & consequences" outside of sports, fame and now, abundant finances. 0 ( +0 / -0 )

snowymountainhell Today 07:29 am JST *Perhaps, *more than anything else, her present "inner circle" and "advisors"? 0 ( +0 / -0 )

FizzBit Today 07:37 am JST What problems? 0 ( +0 / -0 )
