VoicesinJapan have your say What do you think of the expression "new normal" when it is used in reference to how the post-pandemic world will be? Today 05:27 am JST Today | 06:33 am JST 3 Comments

dagon Today 07:15 am JST the expression "new normal" So far it has been textbook "disaster capitalism" with booming markets boosted by financial stimulus, expanding wealth for the .01% and greater precarity for the majority. But also greater awareness among the majority that the system does not work for them. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) 

cracaphat Today 07:38 am JST It's just another sexed up term in use. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) 

A Canadian Today 07:45 am JST "New abnormal" is more appropriate. 0 ( +0 / -0 )
