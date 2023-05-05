VoicesinJapan have your say What is the biggest change to your life that was brought about by the COVID pandemic during the past three years? Today 06:11 am JST Today | 06:51 am JST 0 Comments ©2023 GPlusMedia Inc. A Cash and Debit Card all in one! Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required! Learn More Teach English in Japan Join the leaders of English Education for Children in Japan! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment