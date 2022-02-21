VoicesinJapan have your say What stance do you think Japan should take as the global community discusses ways to respond to Russia's attack on Ukraine? Today 05:00 am JST Today | 06:56 am JST 2 Comments ©2022 GPlusMedia Inc. TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD! The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card Click Here Don't struggle alone! If you think you're experiencing a human rights issue, talk to us — in your language. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment Monty Today 07:24 am JST Japan should congratulate Russia on a job well done. WTF! Why don't you move to Russia if you are such a big supporter of war and killing men, women and children. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) theFu Today 07:29 am JST I don't live in Japan. This is for voters and representatives there to decide. But ... full sanctions across the board against Russian businesses, trade, and personal assets of all the Russian leaders who support the invasion. Close the border to all Russian passport holders. Cancel any visas if they aren't permanent residents of Japan. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Monty
Japan should congratulate Russia on a job well done.
WTF!
Why don't you move to Russia if you are such a big supporter of war and killing men, women and children.
theFu
I don't live in Japan. This is for voters and representatives there to decide.
But ... full sanctions across the board against Russian businesses, trade, and personal assets of all the Russian leaders who support the invasion. Close the border to all Russian passport holders. Cancel any visas if they aren't permanent residents of Japan.