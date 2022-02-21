Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

What stance do you think Japan should take as the global community discusses ways to respond to Russia's attack on Ukraine?

2 Comments

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

TAKE A QUICK SURVEY AND WIN AN AMAZON GIFT CARD!

The first 400 participants will receive an Amazon gift card

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Japan should congratulate Russia on a job well done.

WTF!

Why don't you move to Russia if you are such a big supporter of war and killing men, women and children.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I don't live in Japan. This is for voters and representatives there to decide.

But ... full sanctions across the board against Russian businesses, trade, and personal assets of all the Russian leaders who support the invasion. Close the border to all Russian passport holders. Cancel any visas if they aren't permanent residents of Japan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

What It’s Like to Study at a Vocational School in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Basics for Cooking Your Way Around a Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Want to Enhance Your Career in Japan? Here’s How to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #167: Remote Work Ruins Valentine’s Day for Salarymen

GaijinPot Blog

6 High Paying Jobs Around Japan Available in February

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Things I Miss About Living in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘How Do You Find A Good Man?’

Savvy Tokyo

Staying Vegan and Vegetarian in Japan While on a Budget

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Way To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese School Lunches: More Than Just a Meal

Savvy Tokyo