Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

What was your impression of Tuesday's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?

0 Comments

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Last chance to study Japanese in Japan

If you want to come study in Shinjuku this October it's your final opportunity to apply — the deadline is June 15!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Organic Lifestyle

All-Natural Disinfection and Deodorization Spray for Pets

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Food and Drink

Ide Sake Brewery

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

VR Makes Its Debut And What Else To Look For At This Year’s Short Shorts Film Festival

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Matsumoto City Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Kurashinity: Bilingual Housekeeping Services For The Busy

Savvy Tokyo

The Samurai Spirit of Fukushima Prefecture (Video)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining