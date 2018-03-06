Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Where do you think U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should have their summit?

I think the DMZ would be the most likely venue, though I would like to see Trump go to Pyongyang. It would force the North to let in legions of world media whom they couldn't control.

How about a love hotel. They clearly attract each other.

Reckless

How about a love hotel. They clearly attract each other.

I know Trump isn't too fussy who he hops into bed with but I think Kim's hair style will give Donny bad dreams.

I think they should have their summit in Antarctica. I have 3 reasons why I think so.

  1. It is neutral ground.

  2. It is very far away from other humans, so if something goes wrong, no civilians will be caught in the cross-fire.

  3. They will be forced to recognize that the climate is changing and perhaps realize that climate change is the most dangerous threat facing our planet, not their immature feud.

For these sensible reasons, I truly believe that the summit should take place in Antarctica. #still on topic.

It is very far away from other humans, so if something goes wrong, no civilians will be caught in the cross-fire.

All those cute Emperor Penguins will get deep stress looking at both of those hair styles.

If it’s in Pyongyang, Kim wins automatically even if no agreement is reached. Trump then returns to the US with his Nobel Peace Prize chances diminished.

Reagan met Gorbachev in Reykjavik. Then there’s the Geneva Summit. It needs to be at a neutral site. Most likely in South Korea.

