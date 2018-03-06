VoicesinJapan have your say Where do you think U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un should have their summit? Today 05:00 am JST 6 Comments ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now Come visit us in Fukushima! Breathtaking natural beauty, fascinating history and unique traditions make this one of Japan's most rewarding destinations. Find out more from foreign residents who love Fukushima. View More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 6 Comments Login to comment smartacus Today 10:02 am JST I think the DMZ would be the most likely venue, though I would like to see Trump go to Pyongyang. It would force the North to let in legions of world media whom they couldn't control. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Reckless Today 01:26 pm JST How about a love hotel. They clearly attract each other. 0 ( +1 / -1 ) zichi Today 01:34 pm JST Reckless How about a love hotel. They clearly attract each other. I know Trump isn't too fussy who he hops into bed with but I think Kim's hair style will give Donny bad dreams. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Coconut H2O Today 01:36 pm JST I think they should have their summit in Antarctica. I have 3 reasons why I think so. It is neutral ground. It is very far away from other humans, so if something goes wrong, no civilians will be caught in the cross-fire. They will be forced to recognize that the climate is changing and perhaps realize that climate change is the most dangerous threat facing our planet, not their immature feud. For these sensible reasons, I truly believe that the summit should take place in Antarctica. #still on topic. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) zichi Today 02:40 pm JST It is very far away from other humans, so if something goes wrong, no civilians will be caught in the cross-fire. All those cute Emperor Penguins will get deep stress looking at both of those hair styles. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) quercetum Today 03:20 pm JST If it’s in Pyongyang, Kim wins automatically even if no agreement is reached. Trump then returns to the US with his Nobel Peace Prize chances diminished. Reagan met Gorbachev in Reykjavik. Then there’s the Geneva Summit. It needs to be at a neutral site. Most likely in South Korea. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
smartacus
I think the DMZ would be the most likely venue, though I would like to see Trump go to Pyongyang. It would force the North to let in legions of world media whom they couldn't control.
Reckless
How about a love hotel. They clearly attract each other.
zichi
Reckless
I know Trump isn't too fussy who he hops into bed with but I think Kim's hair style will give Donny bad dreams.
Coconut H2O
I think they should have their summit in Antarctica. I have 3 reasons why I think so.
It is neutral ground.
It is very far away from other humans, so if something goes wrong, no civilians will be caught in the cross-fire.
For these sensible reasons, I truly believe that the summit should take place in Antarctica. #still on topic.
zichi
All those cute Emperor Penguins will get deep stress looking at both of those hair styles.
quercetum
If it’s in Pyongyang, Kim wins automatically even if no agreement is reached. Trump then returns to the US with his Nobel Peace Prize chances diminished.
Reagan met Gorbachev in Reykjavik. Then there’s the Geneva Summit. It needs to be at a neutral site. Most likely in South Korea.