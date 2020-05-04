VoicesinJapan have your say Which industries or companies do you think are thriving during the pandemic? Today 06:48 am JST Today | 06:48 am JST 1 Comment ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment Toshihiro Today 06:59 am JST From what I can see in our place, it would be groceries, convenience stores and third-party delivery services like Grab Food. But I am also seeing a lot more individuals setting up small businesses and gigs such as they'll do the groceries for you, sell you home-cooked meals and wash your laundry. Necessity is indeed the mother of all invention. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
Toshihiro
From what I can see in our place, it would be groceries, convenience stores and third-party delivery services like Grab Food. But I am also seeing a lot more individuals setting up small businesses and gigs such as they'll do the groceries for you, sell you home-cooked meals and wash your laundry. Necessity is indeed the mother of all invention.