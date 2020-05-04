Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Which industries or companies do you think are thriving during the pandemic?

1 Comment
From what I can see in our place, it would be groceries, convenience stores and third-party delivery services like Grab Food. But I am also seeing a lot more individuals setting up small businesses and gigs such as they'll do the groceries for you, sell you home-cooked meals and wash your laundry. Necessity is indeed the mother of all invention.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

