VoicesinJapan have your say Who do you think will light the Olympic cauldron at Friday night's Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony? July 21 08:36 am JST July 21 | 08:37 am JST 18 Comments

blue July 21 09:19 am JST By the looks of things (no public, no sponsors, nobody) to keep things "safe" and with everybody blatantly afraid for their health/lives...Err, Hatsune Miku? 2 ( +5 / -3 ) Matej July 21 10:21 am JST best part of these so called olympics will be their end. if this happened this weekend no one will cry or care at all,except greedy money related politicains and "sponsors"... 1 ( +4 / -3 ) Tora July 21 10:33 am JST Couldn't say. We are in a pandemic and haven't been following it. -1 ( +4 / -5 ) Pukey2 July 21 10:33 am JST If it weren't limited to past and present athletes, I'd say either Abe or Ishihara! -3 ( +1 / -4 ) gintonic July 21 10:57 am JST Dont care...get this cursed thing over with. 0 ( +4 / -4 ) tamanegi July 21 02:04 pm JST Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. -2 ( +1 / -3 ) Sven Asai July 21 02:55 pm JST Of course I strongly hope no one, and this virus super spreading event is canceled beforehand. What else could someone ever think of who is still clear minded? 1 ( +4 / -3 ) Toshihiro July 21 03:26 pm JST the Japanese prime minister wearing a Luigi costume! In all honesty though, I'd rather have someone wearing a Pikachu costume to run and light that torch than to see anyone not meaningful enough -3 ( +0 / -3 ) thetoleratedone July 21 05:14 pm JST Naomi Osaka. A good statement for the fight against xenophobia. Made on a stage that brings more cultures and countries together than any other apart from earth itself. How ironic then the Olympics are in Japan -1 ( +1 / -2 ) Pukey2 July 21 06:13 pm JST Osaka How fitting to ask someone who has close to no recollection of living in Japan and close to zero Japanese speaking skills. 0 ( +2 / -2 ) Speed July 21 06:14 pm JST How about that bear at the softball game in Fukushima? 2 ( +3 / -1 ) smartacus July 21 07:07 pm JST I know it is usually an athlete but I'd like to see a group of health care workers who have been on the front line battling the coronavirus for the past 18 months, light the cauldron. 1 ( +2 / -1 ) Straight Shooter July 21 07:33 pm JST Pico Taro, of course!! -1 ( +0 / -1 ) ShinkansenCaboose July 21 07:44 pm JST I personally would love to see former PM Abe jump out of a Mario costume and light it up. It would make people smile and realize we are getting over this tragic pandemic with a smile. -1 ( +0 / -1 ) midwicket July 21 08:11 pm JST Kitajima Kosuke 0 ( +0 / -0 ) CaptDingleheimer July 21 08:18 pm JST If Japan wants to get with the times, they'll have a transgender Ainu light it, who will then give everyone a lecture about climate change. 1 ( +1 / -0 ) TrevorPeace July 21 10:58 pm JST Who cares? 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Luddite Today 01:05 am JST The Grim Reaper. 0 ( +0 / -0 )
blue
By the looks of things (no public, no sponsors, nobody) to keep things "safe" and with everybody blatantly afraid for their health/lives...Err, Hatsune Miku?
Matej
best part of these so called olympics will be their end.
if this happened this weekend no one will cry or care at all,except greedy money related politicains and "sponsors"...
Tora
Couldn't say. We are in a pandemic and haven't been following it.
Pukey2
If it weren't limited to past and present athletes, I'd say either Abe or Ishihara!
gintonic
Dont care...get this cursed thing over with.
tamanegi
Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Sven Asai
Of course I strongly hope no one, and this virus super spreading event is canceled beforehand. What else could someone ever think of who is still clear minded?
Toshihiro
the Japanese prime minister wearing a Luigi costume! In all honesty though, I'd rather have someone wearing a Pikachu costume to run and light that torch than to see anyone not meaningful enough
thetoleratedone
Naomi Osaka. A good statement for the fight against xenophobia. Made on a stage that brings more cultures and countries together than any other apart from earth itself. How ironic then the Olympics are in Japan
Pukey2
How fitting to ask someone who has close to no recollection of living in Japan and close to zero Japanese speaking skills.
Speed
How about that bear at the softball game in Fukushima?
smartacus
I know it is usually an athlete but I'd like to see a group of health care workers who have been on the front line battling the coronavirus for the past 18 months, light the cauldron.
Straight Shooter
Pico Taro, of course!!
ShinkansenCaboose
I personally would love to see former PM Abe jump out of a Mario costume and light it up. It would make people smile and realize we are getting over this tragic pandemic with a smile.
midwicket
Kitajima Kosuke
CaptDingleheimer
If Japan wants to get with the times, they'll have a transgender Ainu light it, who will then give everyone a lecture about climate change.
TrevorPeace
Who cares?
Luddite
The Grim Reaper.