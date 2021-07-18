Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Who do you think will light the Olympic cauldron at Friday night's Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony?

18 Comments

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

18 Comments
Login to comment

By the looks of things (no public, no sponsors, nobody) to keep things "safe" and with everybody blatantly afraid for their health/lives...Err, Hatsune Miku?

2 ( +5 / -3 )

best part of these so called olympics will be their end.

if this happened this weekend no one will cry or care at all,except greedy money related politicains and "sponsors"...

1 ( +4 / -3 )

Couldn't say. We are in a pandemic and haven't been following it.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

If it weren't limited to past and present athletes, I'd say either Abe or Ishihara!

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Dont care...get this cursed thing over with.

0 ( +4 / -4 )

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Of course I strongly hope no one, and this virus super spreading event is canceled beforehand. What else could someone ever think of who is still clear minded?

1 ( +4 / -3 )

the Japanese prime minister wearing a Luigi costume! In all honesty though, I'd rather have someone wearing a Pikachu costume to run and light that torch than to see anyone not meaningful enough

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Naomi Osaka. A good statement for the fight against xenophobia. Made on a stage that brings more cultures and countries together than any other apart from earth itself. How ironic then the Olympics are in Japan

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Osaka

How fitting to ask someone who has close to no recollection of living in Japan and close to zero Japanese speaking skills.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

How about that bear at the softball game in Fukushima?

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I know it is usually an athlete but I'd like to see a group of health care workers who have been on the front line battling the coronavirus for the past 18 months, light the cauldron.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Pico Taro, of course!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

I personally would love to see former PM Abe jump out of a Mario costume and light it up. It would make people smile and realize we are getting over this tragic pandemic with a smile.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Kitajima Kosuke

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If Japan wants to get with the times, they'll have a transgender Ainu light it, who will then give everyone a lecture about climate change.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Who cares?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Grim Reaper.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

10 Tokyo Style Tips to Stay Cool When the Weather Gets Hot

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #140: Deprived Students Explore Virtual Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s Summer Foods

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

From ‘Carnivore’ To ‘Herbivore’: 5+ Types Of Men You’ll Meet In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo