Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Why are people wearing sunglasses not a common sight in Japan?

2 Comments

Japanese super powers. If you have blue eyes you will not have this super power.

The light is more diffused or softer here than in many other countries. Could be photochemical smog or the humidity. I definately need sunglasses while driving in summer in Canada, but not in Japan unless directly facing the sun.

In Japan, I just wear them on the beach or tennis court. Never in town.

