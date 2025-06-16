VoicesinJapan have your say Why are people wearing sunglasses not a common sight in Japan? Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:25 am JST 2 Comments ©2025 GPlusMedia Inc. Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free! Learn More Join teamLab! Innovate through Art Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment deanzaZZR Today 06:29 am JST Japanese super powers. If you have blue eyes you will not have this super power. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) JeffLee Today 06:30 am JST The light is more diffused or softer here than in many other countries. Could be photochemical smog or the humidity. I definately need sunglasses while driving in summer in Canada, but not in Japan unless directly facing the sun. In Japan, I just wear them on the beach or tennis court. Never in town. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
deanzaZZR
Japanese super powers. If you have blue eyes you will not have this super power.
JeffLee
The light is more diffused or softer here than in many other countries. Could be photochemical smog or the humidity. I definately need sunglasses while driving in summer in Canada, but not in Japan unless directly facing the sun.
In Japan, I just wear them on the beach or tennis court. Never in town.