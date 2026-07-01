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Why do sports teams come under so much pressure from their country's media and fans to win? Is winning that important to the national mood?

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How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

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