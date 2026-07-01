VoicesinJapan have your say Why do sports teams come under so much pressure from their country's media and fans to win? Is winning that important to the national mood? Today 06:32 am JST Today | 11:29 am JST 0 Comments ©2026 GPlusMedia Inc. How to Buy a Home in Japan Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026. Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
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