Voices
in
Japan

have your say

Why is U.S. society so polarized over politics? What do you think are the root causes of this bitter division?

The root cause recently is because leftists are handling Hillary’s election loss so badly, I suspect because it means the end of the promised globalist utopia.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The root cause recently is because leftists are handling Hillary’s election loss so badly, I suspect because it means the end of the promised globalist utopia.

What was it before then? Rightist lunatics undermining the previous president with trash conspiracy theories?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

People are manipulated 24/7 by social and news media and argue with faceless others on the net, where they don't need to be polite or to see the other person as a decent human being. That carries over into real life.

Also, without an established religion, people will usually create their own religious world. It may not have gods, but it will have very extreme concepts of good and evil. This is now based along political lines.

Short up, people are ruled by their emotions and all kinds of irrational factors. They try to gloss it over with rationalization and the belief that they are uniquely good and intelligent.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Fear, greed, and selfishness.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I hope the mods weren't expecting a quiet day.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

