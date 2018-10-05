VoicesinJapan have your say Why is U.S. society so polarized over politics? What do you think are the root causes of this bitter division? Today 06:06 am JST 5 Comments ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. Teach English in Japan! Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now. Click Here Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners Oct 13th (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation Real Estate Japan Inc Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 5 Comments Login to comment cla68 Today 07:03 am JST The root cause recently is because leftists are handling Hillary’s election loss so badly, I suspect because it means the end of the promised globalist utopia. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Jimizo Today 07:15 am JST The root cause recently is because leftists are handling Hillary’s election loss so badly, I suspect because it means the end of the promised globalist utopia. What was it before then? Rightist lunatics undermining the previous president with trash conspiracy theories? 0 ( +0 / -0 ) commanteer Today 07:41 am JST People are manipulated 24/7 by social and news media and argue with faceless others on the net, where they don't need to be polite or to see the other person as a decent human being. That carries over into real life. Also, without an established religion, people will usually create their own religious world. It may not have gods, but it will have very extreme concepts of good and evil. This is now based along political lines. Short up, people are ruled by their emotions and all kinds of irrational factors. They try to gloss it over with rationalization and the belief that they are uniquely good and intelligent. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Haaa Nemui Today 07:47 am JST Fear, greed, and selfishness. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Haaa Nemui Today 07:49 am JST I hope the mods weren't expecting a quiet day. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
5 Comments
Login to comment
cla68
The root cause recently is because leftists are handling Hillary’s election loss so badly, I suspect because it means the end of the promised globalist utopia.
Jimizo
What was it before then? Rightist lunatics undermining the previous president with trash conspiracy theories?
commanteer
People are manipulated 24/7 by social and news media and argue with faceless others on the net, where they don't need to be polite or to see the other person as a decent human being. That carries over into real life.
Also, without an established religion, people will usually create their own religious world. It may not have gods, but it will have very extreme concepts of good and evil. This is now based along political lines.
Short up, people are ruled by their emotions and all kinds of irrational factors. They try to gloss it over with rationalization and the belief that they are uniquely good and intelligent.
Haaa Nemui
Fear, greed, and selfishness.
Haaa Nemui
I hope the mods weren't expecting a quiet day.