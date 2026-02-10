2 golds in 3 days for Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen at Olympics, Eileen Gu wins silver

Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen, right, and teammate Switzerland's Tanguy Nef show their gold medals in an alpine ski men's team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

By STEVE DOUGLAS

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen won the first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics over the weekend, and he added another on Day 3.

It's turning into quite the Olympic debut for von Allmen, who partnered with Tanguy Nef to win the team combined Monday in the event's Olympic debut.

Unlike Saturday when he captured downhill gold, von Allmen needed some help two days later.

The Swiss-2 team was in fourth place after von Allmen's downhill run but Nef made up a 0.42-second deficit on a rutted slalom course on the Stelvio to post a combined time of 2 minutes, 44.04 seconds.

The Swiss-1 team of Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard tied for silver with the Austrian-1 team of Vincent Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller. Both teams finished 0.99 seconds behind.

The Netherlands won its first gold of the Milan Cortina Games, helped by some star power.

Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam captured the women’s 1,000 meters in front of her fiancé, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

After securing gold, Leerdam stopped near the stands to blow kisses toward Paul.

It was a Dutch 1-2, with Femke Kok taking silver for the speedskating-loving nation. Defending Olympic champion Miho Takagi of Japan won bronze.

Mathilde Gremaud retained her Olympic freeski slopestyle title, denying Eileen Gu a gold medal for a second straight Winter Games.

And once again, it was by the most slender of margins.

Gremaud won the final with a score of 86.96 from the best of her three jumps, while Gu took silver behind her Swiss rival with her best effort of 86.58.

That's a margin of 0.38. Four years ago in Beijing, it was 0.33.

Gremaud, who also has a silver and bronze from previous Olympics, described it as “the best run so far of my life.”

Megan Oldham of Canada took bronze.

Gu, the sport's biggest name, has two more gold-medal shots — in big air and halfpipe.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.