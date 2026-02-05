Japan begins 24-hour social media monitoring at Milan Cortina Games

The Japanese Olympic Committee has begun round-the-clock monitoring of social media to identify abusive posts targeting Japan's Olympians competing at the Milan Cortina Games.
It is the first time the organization has established a local office at an overseas Olympics, with six staff members in Italy and another 16 in Japan tasked with finding posts defaming Japanese athletes.
The operation will use artificial intelligence technology to flag posts that use derogatory language, with staff members then reviewing them. If the post is considered highly malicious, the JOC will request its removal via the site operator.
Hirofumi Takeshita, a JOC official in Milan, said the effort is "aimed at ensuring athletes can perform at their best."
The social media monitoring operation has already requested the removal of approximately 380 posts since mid-January, though not all requests are accepted, with dozens successfully deleted.
The attempts to protect athletes from unfair scrutiny was highlighted by figure skater Kao Miura.
The 2026 Four Continents champion said upon arriving in Milan on Tuesday that online abuse and direct messages he has received are "unacceptable" and leave "some people hurt or saddened."
The International Olympic Committee is also making efforts to monitor social media in real time, continuing on from a similar endeavor at the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024.
In Italy, the IOC is focusing its efforts on identifying AI-edited images of athletes, with the JOC pledging to share information and work with the international body.
"We want to identify posts as quickly as possible to make the athletes feel safe," said Hidehito Ito, Japan's Chef de Mission in Italy.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Basically set up a team that doing another surveillance and censorship opreation right?
Aly Rustom
exactly
tora
I would like to see the guidelines on what constitutes defamation of an athlete. But i bet the bar has been set very low snd therefore basically any negative comments directed at japanese Olympic participants will be deleted.
And make no mistake, this is just a trial to iron out the logistics and kinks in their system before full censorship of the internet goes ahead.
The totalitarian state is tightening it's grip and we remain comfortably numb about it.
Aly Rustom
So true!!
Negative Nancy
Surely the athletes should be focusing on their sport rather than checking themselves on social media.
If I want to make fun of state sponsored people take part in an international sports day, I will.