Japan begins 24-hour social media monitoring at Milan Cortina Games

Photo taken in Milan on Tuesday, shows an office established by the Japanese Olympic Committee to counter defamatory attacks against athletes during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The Japanese Olympic Committee has begun round-the-clock monitoring of social media to identify abusive posts targeting Japan's Olympians competing at the Milan Cortina Games.

It is the first time the organization has established a local office at an overseas Olympics, with six staff members in Italy and another 16 in Japan tasked with finding posts defaming Japanese athletes.

The operation will use artificial intelligence technology to flag posts that use derogatory language, with staff members then reviewing them. If the post is considered highly malicious, the JOC will request its removal via the site operator.

Hirofumi Takeshita, a JOC official in Milan, said the effort is "aimed at ensuring athletes can perform at their best."

The social media monitoring operation has already requested the removal of approximately 380 posts since mid-January, though not all requests are accepted, with dozens successfully deleted.

The attempts to protect athletes from unfair scrutiny was highlighted by figure skater Kao Miura.

The 2026 Four Continents champion said upon arriving in Milan on Tuesday that online abuse and direct messages he has received are "unacceptable" and leave "some people hurt or saddened."

The International Olympic Committee is also making efforts to monitor social media in real time, continuing on from a similar endeavor at the Paris Summer Olympics in 2024.

In Italy, the IOC is focusing its efforts on identifying AI-edited images of athletes, with the JOC pledging to share information and work with the international body.

"We want to identify posts as quickly as possible to make the athletes feel safe," said Hidehito Ito, Japan's Chef de Mission in Italy.

