Anna Odine Stroem of Norway wins gold in women's Olympic ski jumping, Nika Prevc gets silver

Anna Odine Stroem, of Norway, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the ski jumping women's normal hill individual, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

By BRIAN MELLEY

Anna Odine Stroem of Norway won the Olympic gold medal on the normal hill in women’s ski jumping Saturday ahead of Slovenian favorite Nika Prevc, who has dominated the sport this season.

Prevc took silver and Nozomi Maruyama of Japan won bronze.

Stroem jumped 101 meters (331 feet) in her final attempt for a total score of 267.3 points, edging Prevc by 1.1.

Going into the final jump, Prevc trailed Stroem by a point and Maruyama was in third, two-tenths of a point behind Prevc.

Stroem came into the event in fourth place in the World Cup standings this season with Prevc at the top by a large margin over Maruyama.

While Prevc entered the contest as the favorite, there was a consolation prize of sorts by becoming the first sister to join a brother — two in her case — to have also won Olympic medals in the sport.

Prevc follows in the footsteps of her brothers, Peter, a four-time Olympic medalist who won gold in the mixed team jump four years ago in Beijing, and Cene, who shared a team silver with his brother in Beijing in the team event.

The famous Prevc ski jumping family could make more Olympic history Monday when brother Domen competes in the men’s normal hill event. If he wins a medal, it would mark the first time brother and sister ski jumpers have medaled at the same Olympics.

Depending on the outcome of that event, the two could also end up competing together Tuesday in the mixed team event.

The highest-placed Americans were Annika Belshaw in 21st and Paige Jones in 23rd.

