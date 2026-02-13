Dutch speedskaters win 2 short track Olympics golds

Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands wins gold during the short track speed skating women's 500m at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

By HOWARD FENDRICH

Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands won the women's 500 meters gold medal in short track speedskating at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Thursday night after breaking her own world record in the semifinals.

Velzeboer finished first in the final in 41.609 seconds, ending Italian silver medalist Arianna Fontana's attempt to become the first woman to win three consecutive individual Winter Games short track golds at any distance. Fontana was more than a half-second behind — an eternity in a 500 — with a time of 42.294.

That dominant display came after Velzeboer clocked an Olympic-record 41.853 in the quarterfinals at the start of the evening, then established the new world mark of 41.399 in the semifinals. She had set the old standard for the distance of 41.416 in 2022.

The considerable contingent of orange-clad Dutch fans had more reason to cheer a little later, when Jens van ’t Wout won the men's 1,000 with a terrific final surge and a close-as-can-be finish.

There were roars when he overtook Canada's William Dandjinou with about a lap to go for the lead, and those voices just kept rising, right until van ’t Wout spread his arms wide and threw his head back after recording a time of 1 minute, 24.537 seconds.

He skated around the ice, basking in it all, then headed to the center of the track with a flag as a cape and took a bow.

Sun Long of China was next in 1:24.565, followed by bronze medalist Jongun Rim of South Korea.

Velzeboer, 24, added this gold to the one she received as a member of the Dutch champions in the 3,000-meter relay at the 2022 Beijing Games. She's also a three-time world champion in the 500.

Fontana's silver was the 13th medal of her Olympic career, extending her record for short track. She got No. 12 overall — and her third gold — when Italy won the women's 3,000-meter relay on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Fontana is participating in her sixth Olympics. She made her debut at age 15 with a relay bronze at the 2006 Turin Games.

Courtney Sarault got the 500 bronze for Canada.

