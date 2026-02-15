 Japan Today
Milan Cortina Olympics Short Track Speedskating
Gold medalist Jens van 't Wout of the Netherlands celebrates after the short track speed skating men's 1500m final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Dutch star Jens van 't Wout wins his 2nd Olympic short track gold medal with 1,500-meter title

MILAN

Jens van ’t Wout of the Netherlands won the gold medal in 1,500-meter short track speedskating on Saturday night, adding to his Olympic haul after winning gold in the 1,000 earlier this week at the Milan Cortina Games.

South Korea’s Daeheon Hwang took the silver medal and Roberts Kruzbergs of Latvia was third for bronze as Canadian short track star William Dandjinou had to settle for fifth.

Van ’t Wout raised his arms after crossing the line in 2 minutes, 12.219 seconds and immediately skated over to a sea of orange-clad teammates to share hugs at the Milano Ice Skating Arena.

Hwang, the gold medalist in the 2022 Beijing Games, finished in 2:12.304.

The results were held up for several minutes for a penalty review that didn't change the podium.

