Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing
United States' Alex Ferreira reacts during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

American freeskier Alex Ferreira completes his Olympic medal collection with halfpipe gold

LIVIGNO, Italy

American freeskier Alex Ferreira won the men’s halfpipe final at the Milan Cortina Winter Games on Friday to complete his collection of Olympic medals.

The 31-year-old Ferreira won with a third and final run worth 93.75 points, adding the gold medal to his silver in 2018 and bronze in 2022.

Estonia’s 19-year-old Henry Sildaru took the silver in his first Olympics. His third run was just 0.75 points off Ferreira’s mark.

Brendan Mackay of Canada took the bronze, nudging American Nick Goepper off the podium on the last run of the 11-man final.

