Greenpeace said fossil fuel emissions were threatening winter sports Image: AFP
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Greenpeace slams fossil fuel sponsors for Winter Olympics

MILAN

Greenpeace activists staged a protest in Milan on Thursday against the sponsorship of the Milan-Cortina Olympics by energy giant Eni, warning that fossil fuel emissions were threatening the viability of winter sports.

Bearing banners saying "Kick polluters out of the Games", the activists set up a model of the Olympic rings covered in black oil in front of the cathedral in central Milan.

The protest came the day before the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in the northern Italian city on Friday.

"Sponsorships like Eni's for Milan-Cortina 2026 are not innocent, they are a distraction to make us forget the damage these companies are causing to the planet," Greenpeace Italia said in a statement.

Eni's "emissions are helping to eliminate the snow and ice on which the Olympics themselves depend!"

The International Olympic Committee confirmed on Wednesday it has received a petition bearing 21,000 signatures calling for an end to fossil fuel companies sponsoring winter sports.

IOC president Kirsty Coventry told reporters her team had met with the petition organizers, adding: "It's really nice athletes have a platform to speak up."

"We are having conversations in order to be better, and for our stakeholders to be better. But that takes time," she said.

Christophe Dubi, the IOC executive director for the Olympic Games, added: "We make a point to receive those petitions, and we have to recognize climate is a challenge for all of us.

"What we have to do as an organization is to be at the forefront of sustainability, and our principles are very clear."

Eni created the Olympic and Paralympic Torches for the Games, and has provided around 250 electricity generators fuelled by HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) diesel biofuel, which it says contributes to a reduction in greenhouse gases.

The firm says on its website that it has a shared vision with the Games organizers -- "a commitment to increasingly sustainable, equitable and accessible energy".

© 2026 AFP

© 2026 AFP

