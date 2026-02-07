 Japan Today
Husband-and-wife ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates got defending champions the United States off to a perfect start in the Olympic figure skating team event Image: AFP
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Ice dancers Chock and Bates shine as U.S. lead Japan in team event

MILAN

World champion ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates helped defending champions the United States take an early lead in the Olympic figure skating team event on Friday ahead of Japan and Italy.

Chock and Bates got the Americans off to an electrifying start in the rhythm dance section on day one of three.

The United States have 25 points and lead Japan by two, after Kaori Sakamoto pulled out a stunning short program to push U.S. world champion Alysa Liu into second position in the women's event.

Skating last, former three-time world champion Sakamoto scored 78.88 points for her skate "Time To Say Goodbye" performed by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli.

Liu, 20, scored 74.90 for her performance to "Promise" by Laufey.

Hosts Italy are third with 22 points.

"Team USA is off to a great start," said Chock after her performance alongside husband Bates to a Lenny Kravitz medley earned them a season-high 91.06 points.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha and three children were among the crowd for the opening event at the Milan Ice Skating Arena.

"We definitely skated great and were happy as you saw when we finished," said Bates. "We both felt the excitement of just getting these Olympics underway."

After the ice dance, the U.S. maintained their lead despite Ellie Kam taking a tumble on a throw triple loop jump in the pairs short program.

Olympic newcomer Kam fought back in the routine to place fifth with partner Danny O'Shea.

Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara led the way in the pairs with their crowd-pleasing skate to "Paint It Black".

"The joint effort of every athlete is what makes us strong," said two-time world champion Miura.

Japanese ice dancers Utana Yoshida and Masaya Morita placed eighth in their event.

U.S. star Ilia Malinin takes to the ice for the first time on Saturday in the men's team short program looking to consolidate the U.S. advantage.

The team competition concludes on Sunday after the free skating finals.

The Americans have won a medal in every team event since it was introduced in 2014.

Japan took silver four years ago in Beijing.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

