 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Sweden's Sara Hector, right, and Norway's Thea Louise Stjernesund bow to Italy's Federica Brignone, center, at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's giant slalom race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Brignone wins giant slalom for 2nd gold medal of Olympics; Shiffrin finishes 11th

0 Comments
By STEVE DOUGLAS
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy

Federica Brignone was taking in the magnitude of winning a second gold of her home Winter Olympics when the two silver-medalists approached the Italian skiing star in the finish area, dropped to their knees and bowed toward her.

Call her the Queen of the Dolomites.

The 35-year-old Brignone couldn’t walk for three months early last year. Now she is a double Olympic champion after winning the giant slalom with some ease on Sunday, barely 72 hours after powering to a super-G title that she felt was like something out of a Hollywood movie.

She delivered quite the sequel, taking a lead of 0.34 seconds after the first run and then putting in a clean second run in gorgeous conditions amid the jagged peaks of the Dolomite mountains above Cortina.

Brignone finished 0.62 seconds ahead of defending champion Sara Hector of Sweden and Thea Louise Stjernesund of Norway, who shared the silver medal.

“I was almost too calm," Brignone said, "... I thought I had a so-so run and when I reached the finish and saw that I was first, I just heard screams and it was just crazy.”

Her beaten rivals — and they included U.S. standout Mikaela Shiffrin, who finished down in 11th place — were in awe.

“That was, like, the greatest show of GS skiing that we’ve had in a really long time,” Shiffrin said. “And to do it, you know, at the Olympics where people actually have eyes on the sport. Federica skied incredible. That was so cool to watch.”

It wasn't so joyous for Shiffrin.

The American didn't quite have the speed of Brignone or a number of her rivals in either run on a fairly flat course set by her own head coach, Karin Harjo, and ended 0.92 seconds off the lead. She has now failed to win a medal in eight straight Olympic races since the Winter Games in 2018.

Finishing just 0.30 seconds off second place suggested, however, there might be more to come from Shiffrin and redemption for perhaps the greatest ever Alpine skier might arrive in her best event — the slalom — on Wednesday.

“To be here now, like, within touch of the fastest women, that’s huge for me,” Shiffrin said. “So I’m proud of that.”

Indeed, Shiffrin smiled and waved to the fans in the grandstand with both hands after her second run when she already knew she’d be out of the medals, not showing any outward signs of disappointment.

By that time, the locals were waiting for Brignone to come down the sun-kissed Olympia delle Tofane course for a second gold in four days.

She didn't disappoint.

It completes a stunning comeback for the popular Brignone, who was world champion in the GS in February last year before breaking multiple bones in her left leg in March that required surgery, a handful of screws and a metal plate to repair, and left her unable to walk until the summer. Heck, she only returned to racing barely a month ago.

A day doesn't go by when Brignone doesn't feel pain — “I would exchange my two gold medals to come back and not have this injury,” she said — yet she skied through it in a pair of runs her rivals couldn't find fault with.

“I had the suggestion that we should bow to Fede,” Stjernesund said of her post-race gesture to Brignone, “not only because of this gold she got but considering her gold in super-G, being back and being such a big part of our sport and such a big profile. It means a lot to give her that confirmation.”

Before these home Games, Brignone had a silver and two bronzes at the Olympics. Now she has the big one — twice — and the loud home crowd lapped it up, chanting ‘FE-de, FE-de, FE-de’ during the medal ceremony.

“This is better than a dream," she said. "It's unimaginable.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo