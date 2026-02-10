 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey
Italy players celebrate end of a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between Japan and Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Italy beats Japan, Germany tops France in advancing to Olympic women's hockey quarterfinals

1 Comment
By JOHN WAWROW
MILAN

Host nation Italy secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Olympic women’s hockey tournament for the first time by beating Japan 3-2 on Monday.

Germany followed by claiming its spot in the next round with a 2-1 overtime win over France.

Both Italy and Germany improved to 2-1 and join Sweden (3-0) in completing the three Group B nations to clinch a quarterfinal berth. Japan and France were eliminated from contention.

Italy advanced in just its second Olympic appearance, both as the host, after going 0-4 at the 2006 Turin Games and finishing last among the eight-team field.

“I think this is everybody’s dream coming true,” Italy’s Canada-born goalie Gabriella Durante said. “Hopefully this just grows hockey in Italia that much more for little girls all over the country.”

Matilde Fantin scored the first two goals, giving Italy a 2-0 lead after the first period.

After Rui Ukita scored for Japan in the second period, Italy responded with Kristin Della Rovere scoring in the third. Akane Shiga’s goal in the third period, confirmed after a lengthy video review to check the puck had crossed the line, kept the pressure on Italy.

Italy’s players poured off the bench at the buzzer to hug Durante, who made 27 saves.

“We had so many people blocking shots and dumping pucks in, just hard work that hurts the body,” she said. “Everybody’s willing to sacrifice for the family and it’s really an amazing feeling to win like that.”

Katarina Jobst-Smith scored for Germany 1:17 into overtime by snapping in a shot from the high slot just inside the left post. Laura Kluge also scored and Sandra Abstreiter stopped 13 shots.

Estelle Duvin forced OT by scoring 8:21 into the third period, and Alice Philbert stopped 44 shots. France finished 0-4 in its Olympic debut, and was outscored by a combined margin of 13-4.

Later Monday, the tournament-favored United States will be seeking its third tournament win with a game against Switzerland in Group A. Defending Olympic champion Canada (2-0) will face Czechia.

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

The Japanese women are just too small to compete against the larger European and North American players. You can get away with being smaller in soccer, but not Ice hockey. Especially the goal keeper, who whenever she went down on her knees, the whole upper part of the net was open and many players aimed for that spot!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog