 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing
Italy's Sofia Goggia shows her bronze medal for an alpine ski women's downhill race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Italy enjoys a record-breaking day at Winter Olympics by claiming medals in five events

0 Comments
By DANIELLA MATAR
MILAN

This could turn out to be Italy’s best Winter Olympics ever after a record-breaking day on home snow and ice.

The host nation picked up five medals on Sunday, the most Italy has ever won in a single day at the Winter Olympics.

Ski star Sofia Goggia kicked it off with a bronze medal in the women’s downhill and Lucia Dalmasso was also third in snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom.

The Italy team won silver in the mixed relay biathlon race and Riccardo Lorello claimed bronze in the men’s speedskating 5,000 meters.

The official twitter account for the Milan Cortina Games proclaimed it to be Italy’s best day in Winter Olympics history. And that was before Dominik Fischnaller won bronze in men’s singles luge.

“Competing at home is definitely something unique. The fans did their part,” Lorello said. “I’m very happy to have put the cherry on top tonight. And I’m proud of all of my Italian teammates in the other sports.”

Italy has eight medals after just two days of medal events, with the host nation winning gold, silver and bronze on Saturday. It could also claim another medal in the figure skating team event later Sunday.

The Azzurri are almost halfway to their best ever tally at a Winter Games, that was 20 at Lillehammer in 1994.

Italy won 11 medals the last time it hosted the Games, in Turin in 2006. It claimed 17 in Beijing four years ago.

At a ceremony in October to mark 100 days to go until the start of the Milan Cortina Games, Italian Olympic Committee president Luciano Buonfiglio said Italy was aiming for a minimum target of 19 medals.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Award-winning mattress from Germany, designed for better sleep

Experience advanced hybrid design combining spring support and foam layers for deep rest, made to suit Japan’s climate. Enjoy an extra 10% off with code TODAY10

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog