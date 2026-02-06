 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hirano Injury Snowboarding
FILE - Gold medal winner Ayumu Hirano, of Japan, waits for the the venue ceremony after the men's halfpipe final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Ayumu Hirano aims to compete in halfpipe after nasty injury, broken bones

0 Comments
LIVIGNO, Italy

Olympic halfpipe champion Ayumu Hirano offered a small update regarding his recent injuries, suggesting he will attempt to defend his title next week in the Milan Cortina Games.

Hirano took a nasty fall at a snowboard contest in Switzerland last month, with his trainer saying on social media he had broken his nose and pelvis.

The 27-year-old, who added the gold medal from the last Olympics to two silvers he had won previously, did not elaborate on those injuries Wednesday, saying simply, "“I just have to trust what I’ve built up to this point so far and ride the way I’m capable of riding,” according to a statement released by the Ski Association of Japan.

The Olympics.com website says Hirano could become the first Japanese Winter Olympian to win a medal at four consecutive Games.

Hirano was long viewed as the biggest threat to Shaun White on the Olympic halfpipe, and barely lost to him in a dramatic back-and-forth contest in South Korea in 2018. He broke through four years ago by landing a triple cork — three head-over-heels flips — to edge Scotty James for the victory.

“I think it’s been a process of coming to terms with myself and recognising what I needed to work on,” Hirano said. “I’ve always felt like the challenger, so not a lot has changed about me as far as I’m concerned. I hope to be myself, just give it everything I’ve got.”

Official training for the halfpipe starts Sunday, with the men's qualifying set for next Wednesday.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

Explore San’in Kaigan National Park, where coastline, fishing villages, hot springs and food culture fall into rhythm with Japan's coastline.

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog