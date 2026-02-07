 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kao Miura competes in Beijing ahead of the Olympics Image: AFP
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Japan taps Meta to help search for abuse of Olympic athletes

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's Olympic committee said on Friday it was working with tech giant Meta to monitor social media around the clock to protect athletes from online abuse at the Milan Cortina Games.

The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has designated six staff members in Milan and a further 16 in Tokyo to scour social media 24 hours a day, using artificial intelligence tools to help detect malicious material.

The JOC said it was partnering with both Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Japanese tech company Line Yahoo to combat online abuse.

"With the proliferation of social media, defamatory comments and malicious posts targeting athletes have become a serious social issue," the JOC said in a statement.

"Such behavior not only places significant mental and physical strain on athletes, but also risks impacting their ability to perform."

The JOC's monitoring operation began in mid-January and Japanese media said officials had identified roughly 2,000 potentially inappropriate posts before Friday's opening ceremony.

Reports said the JOC had requested the removal of 380 social media posts. Kyodo News said "dozens" were deleted.

Japanese figure skater Kao Miura said online abuse was "unacceptable because it hurts and saddens people".

The 20-year-old said he had received a barrage of abusive messages at last month's Four Continents Championships in Beijing, which he went on to win.

"The notifications were annoying," he said.

The head of Japan's delegation at the Milan Cortina Games, Hidehito Ito, asked people to "support the athletes".

"The athletes have worked incredibly hard to get this far, and thoughtless words can take a big toll on their mental state," he said.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

San’inkaigan National Park: Japan At a Different Pace

Explore San’in Kaigan National Park, where coastline, fishing villages, hot springs and food culture fall into rhythm with Japan's coastline.

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog