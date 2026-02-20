U.S. beats Canada to win women's ice hockey gold

Megan Keller was the hero as her spectacular overtime strike earned the U.S. the Olympic women's ice hockey gold medal with a 2-1 win over defending champions Canada on Thursday.

It was the first time the Americans have won the women's title since the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Keller skillfully deked a Canadian defender and beat goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens just over four minutes into overtime.

Her goal sparked huge celebrations on the Team USA bench and among the thousands of US fans in the Santagiulia Arena in Milan.

In a tight final, Canada struck first through Kristin O'Neill's backhander on a shorthanded play early in the second period, breaking the Americans' 351-minute shutout streak at these Games.

Just as the Canadians appeared to be heading to victory, Hilary Knight pulled the U.S. level with a shot from center ice to send the final into overtime.

Her dramatic strike with just over two minutes left in regulation gave Knight a record of 15 goals scored at Olympics by a U.S. woman.

Keller ensured the USA didn't need the 20-minute overtime in operation for Olympic finals as she used exquisite skill to win the game before being mobbed by her teammates as U.S. head coach John Wroblewski wept with joy.

Earlier, Switzerland won the bronze medal by defeating Sweden 2-1.

© 2026 AFP