 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Kokomo Murase holds her gold medal after winning the women's snowboarding big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, on Monday. Image: AP/Lindsey Wasson
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Murase wins gold in women's big air, extending Japan's snowboarding success at the Olympics

2 Comments
By JOSEPH WILSON
LIVIGNO, Italy

Japanese snowboarder Kokomo Murase won Olympic gold in women’s big air on Monday, two days after her teammates swept the top two medals in the men’s event.

Murase had already locked up at least a bronze medal at the Milan Cortina Games when she went for broke on her last jump and nailed it to move to the top of the standings. She added the gold medal to her bronze from the same event at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott of New Zealand repeated as silver medalist. She had been on the cusp of taking gold until Murase soared in front with the penultimate jump of the competition.

Eighteen-year-old Seung-eun Yu of South Korea claimed bronze.

On Saturday, Japanese teammates Kira Kimura and Ryoma Kimata won gold and silver, respectively, in men’s big air.

Japan’s depth of talent in snowboarding was also evident in both the women’s and men’s events, where the team placed four riders in each 12-person final, more than any other nation.

And more snowboarding medals could come to Japan in the Italian Alps. Murase will also compete in the snowboarding slopestyle event, while Ayumu Hirano will try to defend his gold medal in men's halfpipe.

Two-time defending champion Anna Gasser finished eighth on Monday, falling short in her bid to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. She fell on her first jump and had a costly bobble while landing her second.

The 34-year-old Austrian will compete again at the Milan Cortina Games in slopestyle.

The big air final also showcased a leap forward in the daring exploits these snowboarders are taking.

Murase, Sadowski-Synnott and Yu all performed extremely difficult jumps featuring 1440 degrees of rotation (three flips with a spin).

Sadowski-Synnott received a traditional haka tribute from her New Zealand team after the awards ceremony. It was her third Olympic medal in big air after also earning bronze at age 16 at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

Read More

2 Comments
Login to comment

I spend a lot of time on the slopes snowboarding each winter in Japan. I'm always amazed at the number of young Japanese who are lights out brilliant on those huge rock ice jumps, flipping, twisting and landing as smooth as silk like it's a walk in the park.

Congratulations, Young Lady...You Rock!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Japan showing absolute dominance in snowboarding. They are favorites for all the snowboarding events at the Olympics. This will be a record haul.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog