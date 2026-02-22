Laura Nolte secures Olympic bobsled gold; Kaillie Humphries Armbruster wins 6th medal

Laura Nolte didn't let this lead get away. She's golden, again.
And Kaillie Humphries Armbruster, in perhaps her Olympic bobsled finale, found her way to the medal stand for a record-tying sixth time.
Nolte is now the back-to-back two-woman Olympic bobsled champion, holding off teammate Lisa Buckwitz to grab gold at the Milan Cortina Games on Saturday night.
Nolte — the winner of the last four World Cup two-woman titles — cemented her status as the sport’s current queen, teaming with Deborah Levi to win her second consecutive two-woman gold medal by finishing four runs in 3 minutes, 48.46 seconds.
Buckwitz, with Neele Schuten in her sled, was second in 3:48.99. Humphries Armbruster and Jasmine Jones — two mothers in the same sled for the U.S. — finished third in 3:49.21. It was the sixth Olympic medal for Humphries Armbruster, tying monobob gold medalist Elana Meyers Taylor for the most by any woman in the sport's history.
