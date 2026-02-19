 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Milan Cortina Olympics Cross Country
In this image taken from video provided by Olympic Broadcasting Services, OBS, a dog runs onto the track near the finish during the heats of the cross-country skiing women's team sprint free at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Olympic Broadcasting Services via AP)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Loose dog makes Olympic cameo on cross-country ski course

0 Comments
TESERO, Italy

A surprise participant in Wednesday’s action at the Milan Cortina Olympics had four legs and zero concern for race times.

As elite cross-country skiers pushed to the finish in the women’s team sprint heats, a dog wandered onto the course and ran with athletes down the straightaway.

Racers stayed focused as spectators cheered on the canine intruder before it crossed the finish line and was restrained by venue officials.

The dog had slipped away from a local owner while out on a nearby walk, officials later said.

The incident came on the same day and the same course where Olympic history was made: Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway won his record 10th gold medal and his fifth of the Milan Cortina Games.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Popular Souvenirs in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Over the Finish Line: 2026 Marathon Running in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Yokote Kamakura Snow Festival: One of Japan’s Most Magical Winter Events

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Japanese Skincare: What’s Worth the Price Tag?

Savvy Tokyo

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo