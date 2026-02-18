Norway's Tormod Frostad wins freeski big air gold

Norway's Tormod Frostad celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

By JOSEPH WILSON

Tormod Frostad of Norway won the gold medal in big air freeskiing at the Milan Cortina Olympics, beating Mac Forehand of the United States on the last jump of a high-scoring final on Tuesday night.

Frostad had the lead through most of the 12-man final after nailing two massive jumps. But Forehand turned a thrilling competition on its head when he moved ahead of Frostad on the second-to-last jump of the night.

That turned what had been looking like a victory lap for Frostad into the most pressure-filled run of his career.

But the 23-year-old Frostad pulled out another flawlessly executed effort to secure his first gold medal in his second Games.

Frostad finished with 195.50 points to Forehand's 193.25.

Matej Svancer of Austria claimed the bronze with 191.25 points.

The 23-year-old Frostad was competing in his second Winter Games.

Defending champion Birk Ruud of Norway finished eighth after crashing on two of his runs. He won gold in slopestyle last week.

Forehand’s silver was just the second medal for the U.S. in the freeski and snowboarding park events (big air, halfpipe and slopestyle). The other was snowboarder Chloe Kim's silver in halfpipe.

The final was delayed for 15 minutes because of snow flurries that continued throughout the evening. A snowstorm earlier in the day forced the women’s snowboarding slopestyle final to be pushed back to Wednesday.

