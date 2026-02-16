Norway’s Birk Ruud moves into freeski big air final as he pursues a 3rd career Olympic gold

Norway's Birk Ruud competes during the men's freestyle skiing big air qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Birk Ruud cleared the first hurdle on Sunday in his two-tiered quest to repeat as the Olympic big air champion and win a second gold medal at the Milan Cortina Games.

The two-time Olympian from Norway finished big air qualifying in third place, easing into Tuesday's final of 12 freeskiers.

Ruud, 25, won big air in Beijing four years ago and took gold on Tuesday in slopestyle.

After landing his first jump, Rudd did a head-over-heels forward flip, just for fun.

“It was a really good qualifying. I landed my two runs and felt real good about it,” Ruud said. “I expect a tough battle (in the final). It is going to be tight and there are going to be big tricks.”

American Mac Forehand had the best score of qualifying with 183 points from his two jumps. Austrian Matej Svancer was next.

New Zealand's Luca Harrington, who won bronze in slopestyle at these Games, was fifth.

American Alex Hall, the silver medalist in slopestyle, failed to advance.

In big air qualifying, skiers must land two of three jumps. Their top two scores are added together to determine their ranking.

The Livigno big air ramp, built on a scaffolding, sends the riders soaring down a slope that’s more than 40 meters (131 feet) in height and was lit by floodlights for the nighttime event.

