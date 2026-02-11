 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid won Olympic bronze in the 20km individual event before making his teary confession Image: AFP
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Olympic bronze medal biathlete confesses affair on live TV

0 Comments
OSLO

The joy of winning a bronze medal at the Winter Olympics in Antholz on Tuesday turned to tears for biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid as he broke down live on air and confessed he had had an affair.

Asked by Norwegian channel NRK to share his feelings after his bronze in the 20km individual, a teary Laegreid admitted he had made "the biggest mistake of my life."

"There is someone who, perhaps, isn't in front of the screen today. Six months ago, I met the love of my life, the most beautiful and best person in the world," said the 28-year-old. "And three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and I was unfaithful to her."

Laegreid, who won relay gold in Beijing four years ago, said he had confessed to the person concerned a week ago.

"These have been the worst weeks of my life," he said. "I had a gold medal in life, and many are probably looking at me differently today."

Laegreid, who said that sport had "taken a back seat in recent days", took third place behind his compatriot Johan-Olav Botn, crowned Olympic champion for the first time, and Frenchman Eric Perrot.

He later admitted that the live confession might not have been the best idea.

"I hope I didn't ruin Johan's day. Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. I'm not really here, mentally."

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

YouTuber with Three Wives is Losing Everything: Polygamy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Wakakusa Yamayaki

GaijinPot Travel

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Who are the Japanese Female Athletes Competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics for Figure Skating?

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Is Japan Really Losing Its ‘Four Seasons?’

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog