16-year-olds Shimizu, Kudo lead Japan quartet into halfpipe final

Japan's Rise Kudo competes during the women's snowboarding halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, on Wednesday.

Sixteen-year-olds Sara Shimizu and Rise Kudo led a Japanese quartet into the women's snowboard halfpipe final Tuesday at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

Shimizu, the runner-up at the world championships last year in Switzerland, scored 87.50 points to qualify second and Kudo earned 84.75 for her second run to place fourth at Livigno Snow Park.

Two-time defending Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States topped qualification with 90.25, while Japan's Beijing Games bronze medalist Sena Tomita was ninth and 2022-23 overall World Cup winner Mitsuki Ono scraped through to the 12-woman final from the field of 24 in 11th place.

Japan's Sara Shimizu competes during the women's snowboarding halfpipe qualifications in Livigno, Italy, on Wednesday. Image: AP/Abbie Parr

Shimizu pulled out early from her first run and needed a strong score with her second and last run, but the youngster nonchalantly landed two 900s among her six tricks to surge up the standings.

"I'm relieved to have nailed the second run. I dropped in a bit too vertical than usual with my first one," Shimizu said.

"I was feeling the least nervous out of any competitions I've been in so far. I've been aiming for this for a long time and I'm enjoying it more than anyone."

A nerveless Kudo had the least trouble despite her age, all but ensuring qualification with 83.50 on her first run before raising the bar further on her second.

"There's a bit of a special feeling here, compared to other competitions and I was a little nervous, but it didn't appear in my performance," Kudo said. "It's not often we get so many people gathering from qualifying and it's fun. It's like a festival."

"I've never thought I'm strong mentally. But there's no nervousness or such, as long as you're performing feeling well. That's my mindset recently."

The final is scheduled for Thursday, with Japan looking to win its third gold in northern Italy after big air triumphs by Kira Kimura and Kokomo Murase.

© KYODO