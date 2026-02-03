 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

U.S. hospitality space changes name from 'Ice House' to 'Winter House' following protests

0 Comments
By Rory Carroll and Agnieszka Flak
MILAN

U.S. Olympic officials have changed the name of an athlete hospitality space ‌at the Milano Cortina Games from "Ice House" to "Winter House," a move that comes following protests in Minneapolis over the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by U.S. ⁠Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

The venue has been ‍billed by the United States Olympic and Paralympic ‍Committee (USOPC) as an "athlete-first ‍space" where U.S. figure skaters, hockey players, speedskaters and their families ⁠can gather in what is normally a boutique-style hotel in the heart of Milan.

"Our hospitality concept ​was designed to be a private space free of distractions where athletes, their families, and friends can come together to celebrate the unique experience of the Winter Games," U.S. Figure Skating, USA Hockey and US Speedskating said in a joint statement.

"This ⁠name captures that vision and connects to the season and the event."

Winter House will host a variety of activities, including meet-and-greets with Olympic champions and legends, medal celebrations, watch parties and sponsored events, according to the USOPC. While not open to the public, NBC will showcase the venue during its coverage.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Minneapolis and students across the U.S. staged walkouts on Friday to demand the withdrawal of federal immigration agents from Minnesota following the shootings.

Under a national immigration crackdown, President Donald Trump has sent 3,000 federal officers to ​the Minneapolis area who are patrolling the streets in tactical gear, a force five times the size of the Minneapolis ⁠Police Department.

"I think it's wise," U.S. figure skater Amber Glenn told reporters after practice on Monday in Milan.

"It's unfortunate that the term ICE isn't something we can embrace ‍because of what's happening and the implications of what some ‌individuals are doing.

"Unfortunately, in ‌my own country, it is very ‍upsetting and very distressing to see. And I can't imagine how people who have ‌been impacted by that directly feel. So I ‍think it's wise that we change something as minute as a name if it is able to make anyone feel more comfortable."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

OTC Morning-After Pill Finally Available in Japan: Rules and How to Get It

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

5 Places to See Plum Blossom in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Who’s on Japanese Banknotes? The History and Faces on Your Yen

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Nishiarai Daishi Daruma-Burning Ceremony

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for February 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

How Long Term Couples in Japan Can Keep the Spark Alive

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Oniyo Fire Festival

GaijinPot Travel