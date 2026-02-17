Sakamoto fights fatigue, Japanese rivals and U.S. skaters for Olympic women's gold

Japan's three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto hopes to crown her career with an Olympic figure skating gold

Kaori Sakamoto will be looking to avoid another Olympics upset as the Japanese figure skating star takes to the ice in the wide-open women's singles starting Tuesday.

The Milano Ice Skating Arena has been the scene of momentous slip-ups for skaters in other contests after they competed in the team event earlier in the Milan-Cortina Games.

Ilia Malinin helped the United States defend their team gold ahead of Japan with Italy third, but then the hot favorite suffered a meltdown in the men's individual event, slumping to eighth.

Three-time world champion ice dancers Madison Chock and Evan Bates were also part of the U.S. team event gold medallists but were bitterly disappointed to only take silver in the ice dance.

Japanese pairs favorites Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, meanwhile, have work to do as they are only in fifth heading into the final of their event on Monday.

Sakamoto headlined both the short and free skate sections in the team event, and now enters the individual fray, with the short program on Tuesday and the free skating final on Thursday.

For Sakamoto expectations are "a bit scary" after she won bronze in Beijing four years ago behind two Russians.

Since then she has gone from strength to strength, winning the world title three times although she was runner-up last year behind American Alysa Liu.

"Although I did have a few misses here and there, seeing that I scored No.1 in the women's category (of the team event) was a big deal, and I felt really emotional," said the 25-year-old Japanese national champion.

"If I say gold and come up short, it'll leave me frustrated even with a silver and I might regret that. Winning a medal is an incredible feat. That said I wouldn't mind one better than last time."

Her teammates Mone Chiba, 20, and Ami Nakai, 17, did not compete in the team event and will be fresher and ready to strike.

Chiba, the 2025 world bronze medallist, won the ISU Grand Prix final in December ahead of Nakai and Sakamoto.

Liu and U.S. teammate Amber Glenn also have a second gold in their sights after the team success.

Liu was second behind Sakamoto in the team short program although Glenn was a distant third in the free skate.

"I am so glad I did the team event, that energy is what I crave," said 20-year-old Liu. "I love my program, it is my dream to go on a stage with so many eyes and perform for people to see. I want them to see my hair, my dress, my makeup, the way I skate. I want people to see everything about me."

Liu placed sixth at the Beijing Olympics, then retired after taking world bronze in 2022. She returned two years later and went on to won the world title in 2025.

"This time feels so completely different," she said. "I am very happy to be here compared to (the Beijing Games), which was like 'let's just get it over', but now I want to be here."

Glenn said "physically I didn't feel great" in the team free skate.

"My legs were feeling heavy, I was tired, I just didn't feel my best. I need to really manage that going into the individual event."

Sakamoto's bronze medal four years ago in Beijing was almost a footnote as Russian teenager Kamila Valieva's positive doping test and subsequent free skate collapse dominated the headlines.

Adeliia Petrosian, 18, carries Russian hopes as she bids to keep the women's gold in her country's grasp for a fourth consecutive Games.

Guided by controversial coach Eteri Tutberidze, who also trained Valieva, the three-time Russian champion arrives without being tested in international competition and has to be compete under a neutral banner.

Russian and Belarusian skaters have been banned from international competition since Moscow's offensive on Ukraine began in 2022.

Two-time European champion Niina Petrokina of Estonia will also be eyeing the podium.

