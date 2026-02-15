 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Milan Cortina Olympics Ski Jumping
Italian Army soldiers on the steps of the ramp watch Domen Prevc, of Slovenia, soaring through the air during his first round jump of the ski jumping men's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Slovenia's Domen Prevc lands big ski jump to capture gold on large hill; silver for Nikaido

0 Comments
By BRIAN MELLEY
PREDAZZO, Italy

Domen Prevc of Slovenia proved his formidable ski jumping prowess in the rain Saturday, coming from behind to capture the gold medal on the men’s large hill at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Prevc was in second place going into the final round and landed a whopping 464-foot (141.5-meter) jump — the biggest of the night — to move ahead of Japan's Ren Nikaido, who won silver, and Kacper Tomasiak of Poland, who won bronze.

The three are in their first Olympics and are multiple medal winners on the Predazzo ski hill.

It was the second gold for Prevc, after the mixed team victory Tuesday that he shared with his star sister, Nika.

Nikaido won bronze medals on the men’s normal hill and in the mixed team event. Tomasiak won silver on the normal hill.

Prevc, who is one of four siblings in his famous ski jumping family to win an Olympic medal, entered the event as the favorite.

He is the world champion on the large hill — dominating events all season — and set a distance record in ski flying.

Nikaido led after the first round, with Prevc in second and Norway’s Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal in third.

Tomasiak, who is in his rookie year on the World Cup, launched a second jump that knocked Sundal off the podium.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel