 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
United States' Tara Peterson reacts during the women's curling round robin session against Canada, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

U.S. women's curling team beats Canada for first time at an Olympic Games

0 Comments
By JULIA FRANKEL
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy

The U.S. women's curling team was surprised to learn that their defeat of Canada on Friday marked an Olympic first.

“If that's true," caveated Minneapolis native Taylor Anderson-Heide said after the 9-8 nailbiter, "I think we just played a really good game. They're No. 1 in the world.”

Tara Peterson of Shoreview, Minnesota, chimed in: “It just always feels really good to beat (Canada skip) Rachel Homan. So any team to beat them, that’s pretty impressive."

Since 1998, when women's curling was introduced at the Olympics, teams from the U.S. and Canada have played at least once in each Games. The U.S. had lost every time — until Friday. The U.S. men have beaten Canada, notably in the Olympic final in 2018.

Canada’s Team Homan has for years been considered the best in the world.

In Friday’s match, the U.S. managed to capitalize on a few weak shots by Canada. After the win, the Americans walked together down the ice and back to their coaches, raising fists in triumph.

Peterson, like Anderson-Heide, couldn’t help but add a qualifier to her response to questions from The Associated Press: “Apparently, we’ve never beat them in the Olympics before. That makes it just extra special.”

This year's American women's curling team — like their Gen-Z men's counterparts — meld approachability with ambition. Alongside Anderson-Heide and Peterson, the team includes skip Tabitha Peterson, who's Tara's older sister, as well as cool-as-a-cucumber Cory Thiesse, who has already won a silver medal in the mixed doubles event. Aileen Geving, from Minnesota, is an alternate.

Three of them have jobs other than curling, and three are mothers to young children. Tara is a dentist, Tabitha a pharmacist and Thiesse a lab technician.

Tara gave birth to her son, Eddie, in September 2024 and a few months later, Tabitha had a daughter, Noelle. Geving had daughter Sienna following the 2018 Games.

They have several matches left in the round-robin before the semifinals next Friday. The are 2-1 after Friday's match, with a win against Korea and loss to Sweden alongside the milestone.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog