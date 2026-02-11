Svensson Traff stops 20 shots as Sweden beats Japan and sweeps Olympic women's hockey group

Sweden's Hanna Thuvik, right, celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between Japan and Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

By JOHN WAWROW

Ebba Svensson Traff stopped 20 shots to post her first Olympic shutout and Group B champion Sweden completed its four-game preliminary round sweep with a 4-0 win over Japan at the Milan Cortina Games on Tuesday.

Josefin Bouveng had a goal and assist, and Hanna Thuvik, Mira Hallin and Hanna Olsson also scored. Sweden outscored its opponents by a combined 18-2, and will play Group A’s third seed in the quarterfinals, which will be played on Friday and Saturday.

The eight-team bracket is set, but the matchups have yet to be determined.

First place in Group A is on the line later in the day when defending Olympic champion Canada plays the United States. Finland plays Switzerland in another Group A game.

Sweden forward Hilda Svensson did not return after falling awkwardly into the boards five minutes into the game. The severity of her injury was not immediately known.

At 19, Svensson is part of Sweden’s young core, featuring eight players 22 and younger. She has four assists through four games. As a freshman at Ohio State, Svensson is tied for seventh in the NCAA with 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 26 games.

Japan finished 1-3, with it’s only victory coming against France, which finished the tournament 0-3-1. The ninth-place finish is the lowest for Japan in its five Olympic appearances, and after the nation finished sixth at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Laura Kluge's breakaway goal with 1:29 left in regulation secured Germany's 2-1 win over Italy and second place in the Group B standings. Emily Nix also scored for Germany.

Justine Reyes scored for Italy, which will be the group's third and final seed and play the Group A winner in the quarterfinals. Italy advanced for the first time in two Olympic appearances — both as the host team.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.