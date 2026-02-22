 Japan Today
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling
Canada's Marc Kennedy reacts during a men's curling gold medal match between Britain and Canada, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Canada overcomes cheating allegations to win gold in men’s curling

0 Comments
By ANDREW DAMPF
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy

The Canadian men beat Britain for gold in Olympic curling on Saturday after brushing aside accusations of cheating during the round-robin phase at the Milan Cortina Games.

Brad Jacobs’ team defeated Bruce Mouat’s all-Scottish squad 9-6 inside Cortina’s historic ice arena to give curling powerhouse Canada it’s only gold of the Olympics in the sport.

It’s Canada’s first gold in men’s curling since the 2014 Sochi Games, when they also beat Britain in the final with Jacobs as the skip. This is his first Olympics since then — he lost in the Canadian Olympic trials for 2018 and 2022.

The British men have still not won Olympic gold since the inaugural Winter Games in 1924 in Chamonix.

The Canadians last week were the subject of a controversy and a profanity-laced rant that got attention far beyond the ice when several players were accused of double-touching the rock, a rules violation.

