 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Skeleton
Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych talks to the media at the start house of the sliding center at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

Ukraine skeleton racer Heraskevych gets $200,000 gift to support his career after Olympic DQ

0 Comments
KYIV, Ukraine

The Ukrainian skeleton racer who was disqualified from the Milan Cortina Olympics was given a gift of more than $200,000 on Tuesday to help him keep competing and advocating for his country.

Vladislav Heraskevych was barred from Olympic competition last week because he insisted on wearing a “helmet of memory” adorned with images of more than 20 Ukrainian athletes and coaches killed during the country's war with Russia.

Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov — the owner of the Shakhtar Donetsk soccer club and the Azovstal steel works in Mariupol — gave the money to Heraskevych from his charity foundation. The amount is equal to what the country’s Olympic gold medalists would get.

“Vlad Heraskevych was denied the opportunity to compete for victory at the Olympic Games, yet he returns to Ukraine a true winner,” Akhmetov said in a statement. “The respect and pride he has earned among Ukrainians through his actions are the highest reward.

“At the same time, I want him to have enough energy and resources to continue his sporting career, as well as to fight for truth, freedom and the remembrance of those who gave their lives for Ukraine.”

The money is set to be paid to the 27-year-old Heraskevych’s charity foundation “to ensure the athlete and his coaching staff have the necessary resources to continue their sporting career and their advocacy for Ukraine on the international stage,” a statement on behalf of Akhmetov's foundation said.

Shakhtar Donetsk regularly plays in the Champions League despite being exiled from its home city and the $400 million Donbas Arena since 2014, when the Russian-backed conflict began in eastern Ukraine.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

What the Year of the Fire Horse Means for Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

Savvy Tokyo

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ibaraki

GaijinPot Travel

The Japanese Office Going Viral Thanks to Misstranslation

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo