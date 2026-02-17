 Japan Today
Gold at last: Elana Meyers Taylor finally wins an Olympic bobsleigh title having first competed at the 2010 Vancouver Games Image: AFP
milano cortina 2026 winter olympics

USA bobsleigh veteran Meyers Taylor wins elusive gold

MILAN

American bobsleigher Elana Meyers Taylor finally struck Olympic gold at the age of 41 in the Milan-Cortina Games on Monday.

She took the monobob title ahead of Germany's Laura Nolte and her fellow American Kaillie Armbruster Humphries.

Meyers Taylor was overjoyed after ending her long wait for gold, having until now accumulated three silvers and two bronze medals collectively in monobob and two-woman bobsleigh over four previous Olympics, starting at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

Armbruster Humphries, who competed for Canada until the 2018 Olympics, boasts the most impressive record in her sport with three Olympic golds and five world titles but had to settle for gold.

"I'm feeling great. I'm a little tired, the adrenaline's wearing off a little bit, but I'm super excited to finally have a gold medal and to have worked so hard all these years," Meyers Taylor said.

"At the end of the day, I have great support behind me, starting with my husband.

"My husband's been there every step of the way telling me I could do this."

