'Izakaya' bankruptcies hit record high

By Leika Kihara
TOKYO

The number of Japan's izakaya (dining bars) that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March, a sign some service-sector firms are being left behind even as the economy emerges from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

A rebound in global growth and domestic consumption has helped the world's third-largest economy recover from the doldrums, with business confidence improving to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter.

But industries that had been hardest-hit, such as restaurants, are likely to remain under pressure as Japan plans to place Tokyo under a new, month-long "quasi-emergency" state to combat surging COVID-19 cases.

A total of 175 izakaya - a mainstay of Japanese working culture and late-night drinking - went under in fiscal 2020, up 17% from a year ago and the highest level since compable data became available two decades ago, think tank Tokyo Shoko Research said on Friday.

"People stayed away from the bars to avoid crowds. Small restaurants are also suffering from the cost of investing in equipment to prevent the spread of the virus such as partitions," Tokyo Shoko Research said.

Operators of wedding halls also took a hit as people refrained from hosting big banquets, with nine of them going under in fiscal 2020, increasing for the second straight year, Tokyo Shoko Research said.

A separate government survey showed that while service sector sentiment improved in March, an index gauging the outlook worsened on concern over a resurgence in infections.

"Japan's economy as a whole is recovering from the pandemic's hit. But industries offering face-to-face services are being completely left behind," said Taro Saito, an economist at NLI Research Institute.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

food will never go out of fashion, they can bounce back. It’s not just izakayas that are hurting, mothers are too, and gardeners, and teachers, pilots, taxi drivers, sandwich trucks, hoteliers, record shops etc etc

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The number of Japan's izakaya (dining bars) that went bankrupt hit a record high in the year that ended in March

That's a good sign that shows people are reasonable enough trying to avoid cramped public spaces like izakaya during pandemic. Also saving up some money since economy is not fully recovered yet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is what happens when the economic hardship is prolonged due to non-actions by the government -- with no light at the end of the tunnel still.

But we know who is not hurting -- Ginza steakhouses.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

