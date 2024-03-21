Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A statue of Colonel Sanders after it was recovered from the sludge of a river in Osaka, Japan on March 11, 2009 Photo: AFP/File
national

'Curse of the Colonel' KFC statue disposed of in Osaka

2 Comments
TOKYO

A plastic statue of Kentucky Fried Chicken's founder Colonel Sanders that was a lucky charm for superstitious Japanese baseball fans has been "disposed of" 15 years after being dredged out of an Osaka river, the firm said.

Jubilant supporters of Osaka's Hanshin Tigers, known for being Japan's most passionate baseball fans, flung the effigy -- and themselves -- into the dirty Dotonbori river in 1985 after winning Japan's version of the World Series.

But as the years went by and the Tigers' fortunes faltered, a belief took hold among fans dubbed the "Curse of the Colonel" that success would only return if the life-sized doll was recovered.

The bearded statue was finally found during construction work in 2009 and salvaged, covered in sludge and missing his glasses and left hand. It was cleaned up, blessed by a priest and put on display.

The alleged jinx took some time to be exorcised, but finally last year the Tigers won the Japan Series again after a 38-year wait, prompting wild celebrations and more jumping into the river.

KFC said on Tuesday that the statue was now "too dilapidated to maintain" and would be disposed of.

But first, a ritual "showing our gratitude" was held at a temple and attended by KFC's Japan president Takayuki Hanji, who offered Japanese sake along with the chain's signature fried chicken.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

The only ‘Curse of the Colonel’ is diabetes and obesity.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

Curse of the shrinking portions of chicken at KFC is more troubling.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Shikaumi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 18 – 24, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog

The ‘Who,’ ‘What,’ ‘Where’ and ‘How Much’ of Teaching Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top 10 Nighttime Sakura Spots in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Tenkaiho

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Savvy Tokyo